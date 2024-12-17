JAY-Z's lawyer says the allegation that the artist sexually assaulted a Jane Doe plaintiff with Sean "Diddy" Combs "defies credibility," adding he expects the case to be dismissed.

Attorney Alex Spiro said in a Monday (December 16) press briefing that the claims against the artist born Sean Carter rely on an "impossible timeline" and a nonexistent location [via AP].

In the suit, the woman alleges that she attended a house party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was assaulted by the two rap moguls as an unnamed female celebrity watched.

The woman has since acknowledged inconsistencies in her recollection of the evening. Spiro pointed to photos showing Carter and Combs at a nightclub following the awards show, in addition to the time she would have needed to travel from her home in Rochester, NY, to New York City.

"It's not just that this story is a lie and that it's not true, it's provably, demonstrably false," Spiro said. "This never happened."

Of a potential dismissal, Spiro added, "If it's not [dismissed], eventually this will all crumble, because it can't possibly have happened mathematically. You don't even need witnesses. They don't have any witnesses because this never happened and you don't need witnesses because the time doesn't work. There's literally photographic evidence that proves that this could not have happened."

Carter previously called the allegations "heinous" in a statement published via the X (previously Twitter) account of his company Roc Nation.

The suit was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who previously announced his representation of 120 accusers with allegations against Combs.

Combs's sex trafficking trial is due to begin in May 2025.