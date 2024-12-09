JAY-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old in 2000 along with Sean "Diddy" Combs, an allegation the rap mogul has called "heinous."

NBC News reports the artist born Sean Carter, 55, was named in an amendment to a civil lawsuit filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe. The suit was filed in New York City in October with Combs listed as a defendant, with today's amendment also naming Carter.

Doe, who is seeking unspecified damages, filed the suit with attorney Tony Buzbee, who previously announced his representation of 120 accusers with allegations against Combs.

The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you believe you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct and are looking for support, consult the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime to find resources in your area.

In the lawsuit, Doe alleged that Combs and Carter raped her at a house party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York when she was 13.

Doe alleged that, while trying to get into the VMAs by approaching limousines arriving with guests, a driver told her he worked for Combs and that she "fit what Diddy was looking for," inviting her to a party later that evening.

Upon arrival at the party, Doe claimed she was asked to sign a legal document she believes was a non-disclosure agreement, and was eventually offered a drugged drink. Doe said she was eventually approached by Combs, who told her, "You are ready to party!" before he and Carter raped her while a female celebrity looked on.

Carter called the allegations "heinous" in a statement published via the X (previously Twitter) account of his company Roc Nation, calling Buzbee a "fraud" and a "deplorable human."

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!" Carter wrote. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Combs's sex trafficking trial is set to begin in May 2025.