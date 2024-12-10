The White Stripes made their final live appearance in 2009 and officially broke up in 2011, and since then, Jack White has become a prolific solo artist and label boss, while Meg White has completely retreated from the public eye. While Meg still hasn't been heard from directly in years, White is now celebrating his former bandmate's 50th birthday.

On Instagram, White wished a happy birthday to his "big sister" Meg — a cheeky joke, referring to how they used to pose as siblings despite being married in the early days of the band. He wrote, "There's only one of you Meggo, they broke the mold. You're still inspiring people, including me. Love you so much."

He shared what appears to be a decades-old Polaroid photo of Meg.

It's unclear how much contact Jack and Meg still have with each other, but Jack's post certainly seems to suggest that they're still on close terms. Back in September, Jack and Meg jointly sued Donald Trump for using their song "Seven Nation Army" in a campaign video.

Last year, there was an uptick in "is Meg White a good drummer?" discourse, at which time Jack came to her defence, and Meg refused interviews.