This year marks the 20th anniversary of the White Stripes' fifth album, 2005's Get Behind Me Satan, and the duo are marking the anniversary with a collection of demos, alternate takes and live recordings for Third Man Records' Vault subscription service.

Get Behind Me Satan XX doesn't actually include the original album. Rather, the double LP includes 10 previously unreleased demos on the A side, six alternate studio takes on the B side, and a full LP of live recordings from various shows throughout 2005. The song "Over and Over and Over," which eventually became a White solo song in 2017, is included as both a solo demo and an in-studio rehearsal.

There's also a 7-inch with a studio rehearsal of "Forever for Her (Is Over for Me)" plus a riff jam called "Spitting Tracks" that a press release calls "one of the great white whales in Stripes history." The latter is apparently a riff that White attempted for years throughout the band's history, with this recording being the best version that survives.

There's also a Blu-ray of tour footage from the era, plus a booklet containing photos, posters and more.

The record will be sent to subscribers of the Vault who sign up before January 31. Fans can sign up here.

Get Behind Me Satan XX:

Side A: Songwriting Demos

1. Instinct Blues - previously unreleased demo

2. Red Rain - previously unreleased demo

3. City Lights - previously unreleased demo

4. I'm Slowly Turning Into You - previously unreleased demo

5. Seminole Blues - previously unreleased demo

6. The Denial Twist - previously unreleased demo

7. My Doorbell - previously unreleased demo

8. The Nurse - previously unreleased demo

9. Over and Over and Over - previously unreleased demo

10. White Moon - previously unreleased demo

Side B: Alternate Studio Takes

1. The Denial Twist - previously unreleased alternate take

2. White Moon - previously unreleased alternate take

3. City Lights - previously unreleased alternate take

4. Over and Over and Over - previously unreleased alternate take

5. As Ugly as I Seem - previously unreleased alternate take

6. I'm Lonely (But I Ain't That Lonely Yet) - previously unreleased alternate take

LP2: Get Behind Me Satan Live

A1. Blue Orchid - Buenos Aires 5-28-05 - previously unreleased live version

A2. The Nurse - Guatemala City 5-18-05 - previously unreleased live version

A3. My Doorbell - Glasgow 11-15-05 - previously unreleased live version

A4. Forever for Her (Is Over For Me) - Boston 9-20-05 - previously unreleased live version

A5. Little Ghost - Louisville 9-13-05 - previously unreleased live version

A6. The Denial Twist - Tallinn 6-29-05 - previously unreleased live version

A7. White Moon - Chicago 8-29-05 - previously unreleased live version

B1. Instinct Blues - Vancouver 8-8-05 - previously unreleased live version

B2. Passive Manipulation - Rio de Janeiro 6-3-05 - previously unreleased live version

B3. Take Take Take - St. Louis 8-24-05 - previously unreleased live version

B4. As Ugly as I Seem - Amsterdam 10-31-05 - previously unreleased live version

B5. Red Rain - Barcelona 10-19-05 - previously unreleased live version

B6. I'm Lonely (But I Ain't That Lonely Yet) - Gdynia 7-9-05 - previously unreleased live version

7-Inch

A1. Forever for Her (Is Over for Me) - previously unreleased tracking rehearsal

B1. Spitting Tacks - previously unreleased tracking rehearsal