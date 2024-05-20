Jack White Roasts Joe Rogan and Terrence Howard

Jack White has made a hard pivot from cellphone naysayer to Very Online Guy, as he now fills up his Instagram grid with confusing non-sequiturs and the occasional political post. On Sunday (May 21), he joined Neil Young in shit-talking Joe Rogan, as he blasted both Rogan and actor Terrence Howard for sharing scientific opinions despite their complete lack of expertise.

Howard is the latest guest on Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, appearing on the May 18 episode. White posted screenshots of the pair on Instagram, writing, "Hey everyone, just a reminder you should definitely be getting your facts about science and medicine from Terence Howard [sic] and Joe Rogan. I wouldn't waste any time trusting scientists or Dr.s who went to universities etc. for 12 years getting a PHD or anything. Nor should you trust anyone who understands what peer reviewing is etc. it's really great that MMA Joe uses his platform in front of millions to make sure everyone gets the truth. Keep up the great work maga Joe, you're HELPING people!"

Rogan is a famous anti-vaxxer, while Howard has spread his own strange anti-scientific worldview that he calls "Terryology." This includes claiming that one multiplied by one is actually two.

This isn't the first time White has called out Rogan: last year, he slammed the podcaster (along with Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson) for buddying up to Donald Trump at a UFC event.