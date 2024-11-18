In addition to more people than just his mom recently calling out "57+" — the Karol G song he and a bunch of Colombian stars guested on — for its problematic lyrics, reggaeton heavyweight J Balvin released his JOSE follow-up Rayo this summer. He has now announced a 2025 North American tour behind it, which is set to include a pair of Canadian shows in Montreal and Toronto this spring.
Announced with a Back to the Future homage tour trailer, which you can watch below, the Back to the Rayo Tour begins March 20 in Atlanta, GA.
A couple of Canadian stops happen in the following month, with J Balvin scheduled to make appearances at Montreal's Bell Place on April 7 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on April 8. From there, he'll return stateside to complete the remainder of the tour, which wraps up on May 17 in Portland, OR.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 22), after presales happening on Thursday (November 21). Check out the full schedule of North American concerts below.
J Balvin 2025 Tour Dates:
03/20 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
03/21 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
03/22 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
03/27 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
03/28 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
03/30 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
04/03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
04/04 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
04/05 Reading, PA - Santander Arena
04/07 Montreal, QC - Bell Place
04/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
04/10 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
04/13 Chicago, IL - United Center
04/17 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
04/19 McAllen, TX - Payne Arena
04/23 Dallas, TX - Dickies Arena
04/24 Austin, TX - Moody Center
04/26 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
05/01 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
05/03 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
05/04 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
05/08 Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
05/09 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
05/10 San Jose, CA - SAP Center
05/11 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
05/16 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
05/17 Portland, OR - Moda Center