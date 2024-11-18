In addition to more people than just his mom recently calling out "57+" — the Karol G song he and a bunch of Colombian stars guested on — for its problematic lyrics, reggaeton heavyweight J Balvin released his JOSE follow-up Rayo this summer. He has now announced a 2025 North American tour behind it, which is set to include a pair of Canadian shows in Montreal and Toronto this spring.

Announced with a Back to the Future homage tour trailer, which you can watch below, the Back to the Rayo Tour begins March 20 in Atlanta, GA.

A couple of Canadian stops happen in the following month, with J Balvin scheduled to make appearances at Montreal's Bell Place on April 7 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on April 8. From there, he'll return stateside to complete the remainder of the tour, which wraps up on May 17 in Portland, OR.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 22), after presales happening on Thursday (November 21). Check out the full schedule of North American concerts below.



J Balvin 2025 Tour Dates:

03/20 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

03/21 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

03/22 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

03/27 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

03/28 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

03/30 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

04/03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

04/04 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

04/05 Reading, PA - Santander Arena

04/07 Montreal, QC - Bell Place

04/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

04/10 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

04/13 Chicago, IL - United Center

04/17 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

04/19 McAllen, TX - Payne Arena

04/23 Dallas, TX - Dickies Arena

04/24 Austin, TX - Moody Center

04/26 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

05/01 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

05/03 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

05/04 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

05/08 Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

05/09 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

05/10 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

05/11 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

05/16 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

05/17 Portland, OR - Moda Center