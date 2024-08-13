If you managed to catch Ibibio Sound Machine at one or more Canadian music festivals this summer (or even if you didn't), you'll be happy to learn that the British electronic Afro-funk futurist collective are due to release a new EP called The Black Notes on September 4 via Merge.

The record is described as "moments of joy and feeling grateful for the sun on your face." Today, they've shared its title track, which blends backyard party-ready electronic, pop and funk.

"'Black Notes' and 'Honey Bee' are two sides of a coin — soulful dance and an electronic take on highlife for 2024," the band said in a release. "Captain Planet's funky Afro house remix take on 'Pull the Rope' and Vanguard's acid-tinged version of 'Got to Be Who U Are' round out the selection."

Hear "Black Notes" below, where you can also find the EP's tracklist.