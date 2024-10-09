Every major anniversary album reissue relies on a healthy dose of nostalgia, but Green Day are really taking things to the next level to mark 30 years of Dookie, bringing their classic back via a host of favourite formats from eras gone by.

Having already delivered an expanded vinyl box set, the punk vets and L.A.-based art studio BRAIN have now "remastered" Dookie for a "meticulously mangled" reissue, tweaking each of its tracks to "fit on formats with uncom­promis­ing­ly low fidelity."

These "obscure, obsolete, and otherwise inconvenient formats" include an answering machine, a HitClip, a Nintendo Game Boy cartridge, a Teddy Ruxpin stuffed toy, a doorbell, a wax cylinder, a MiniDisc, a floppy disc, and even a player piano roll.

Via the reissue's official website, you can hear an audio preview of what each Dookie track sounds like on its chosen format. That's also where you can enter draws for your chance to purchase one, ahead of drawing closing on Friday, October 11 at 11 a.m. ET. The "Longview" doorbell and motion-activated Billy Billie Bass singing "Basket case" are sure to garner plenty of attention.

Green Day recently wrapped a massive summer tour on which they played Dookie and American Idiot in full. Their most recent is Saviors, which arrived in January.

Dookie Demastered Formats:

1. "Burnout" - Player Piano Roll

2. "Having a Blast" - Floppy Disk

3. "Chump" - Teddy Ruxpin

4. "Longview" - Doorbell

5. "Welcome to Paradise" - Game Boy Cartridge

6. "Pulling Teeth" - Toothbrush

7. "Basket Case" - Big Mouth Billy Bass

8. "She" - HitClip

9. "Sassafras Roots" - 8-track

10. "When I Come Around" - Wax Cylinder

11. "Coming Clean" - X-Ray Record

12. "Emenius Sleepus" - Answering Machine

13. "In the End" - MiniDisc

14. "F.O.D." - Fisher Price Record

15. "All by Myself" – Music Box