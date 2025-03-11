Revered Montreal composer Kara-Lis Coverdale returns today with news of her first album in eight years, previewed by new single "Daze."

From Where You Came is due May 9 through Envision Records / Smalltown Supersound as Coverdale's first major new work since 2017's Grafts. It was written and recorded across several continents — including at the GRM Studio in Paris and Stockholm's Elektronmusickstudion EMS — but the record was completed in rural Ontario, and features contributions from sound artist/cellist Anne Bourne and trombone prodigy Kalia Vandever.

According to press notes, From Where You Came draws together "19th century programmatic music, mid-'70s jazz and [Coverdale's] distinctively colourful and multi-dimensional approach to composition." The lead single feels like the trance its title describes, buoyed by a barrage of swirling flutes and woodwinds against an ambient backdrop of soft, droning synths. Give it a listen below, where you'll also find the LP's tracklist details.



From Where You Came:

1. Eternity

2. Flickers in the Air of Night

3. The Placid Illusion

4. Daze

5. Coming Around

6. Problem of No Name

7. Freedom

8. Offroad Flip

9. Habitat

10. Equal Exchange

11. The Ceremonial Entrance of Colour

Pre-order From Where You Came.