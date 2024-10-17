Hamilton punk legends Teenage Head are celebrating 50(!) years since their formation with a Toronto concert at the Phoenix Concert Theatre.

As part of the iconic venue's Final Spin series taking place before it closes in January, Teenage Head will take the stage with support from Carl Dixon's Wild North Rock Show.

"As we go down memory lane of the last 50 years of Teenage Head, we are ending our 50 year anniversary at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. It's one of the coolest venues Toronto has ever seen," the band's Stephen Mahon said in a release. "On November 1, I'll feel honoured to be on the Phoenix stage for the last time with Dave ["Rave" DesRoches], Gene [Champagne] and [Headstones'] Trent [Carr]. I know our fallen brothers would be proud we made it to 50 years, and look forward to sharing with you all."

Teenage Head lost guitarist Gord Lewis in 2022, following the death of frontman Frankie Venom in 2008. Tickets for the band's last show at the Phoenix with the lineup of remaining members and Carr are on sale now.