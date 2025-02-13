In addition to improving their takes on music journalism, Halsey is going on tour! The pop star has announced the Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour of North America behind last year's The Great Impersonator, which is scheduled to include a lone Canadian concert in Toronto come June.

Kicking things off on May 10 in Concord, CA, Halsey will be joined at select performances by a large rotating cast of support acts, including the likes of Alvvays, Evanescence and Del Water Gap. The singer-songwriter makes their lone venture to Canada the next month, crossing the border to play Toronto's Budweiser Stage on June 10 with Royel Otis and Sir Chloe.

As of this writing, the tour wraps on July 6 in Highland, CA. Tickets go on general sale next Friday (February 21), following presales (sign up here) beginning February 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Find the tour trailer and full itinerary below, in addition to more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Halsey 2025 Tour Dates:

05/10 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord =~

05/12 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre =~

05/14 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl +~

05/17 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion =~

05/18 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater ~

05/19 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ~

05/21 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ~

05/22 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^~

05/24 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

05/25 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live ^~

05/28 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^$

05/29 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$

05/31 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^$

06/01 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^$

06/03 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^<

06/04 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater <$

06/06 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^<

06/07 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^$

06/08 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Arena <$

06/10 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ><

06/11 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ><

06/13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ><

06/14 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake <#

06/17 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island <#

06/18 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %#

06/20 Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater %#

06/22 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre %#

06/24 West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %#

06/26 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater %#

06/28 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre %#

07/05 Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort !

07/06 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater !

= with Del Water Gap

~ with the Warning

+ with Evanescence

^ with Alvvays

$ with Hope Tala

> with Royel Otis

< with Sir Chloe

# with flowerovlove

% with Magdalena Bay

! with Alemeda