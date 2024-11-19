Staying true to their word by only releasing one album in 2024, Guided by Voices have now announced plans for their 41st full-length, Universe Room, arriving fresh on February 7, 2025, via GBV Inc.

Robert Pollard, Doug Gillard, Kevin March, Mark Shue and Bobby Bare Jr. have returned with their follow-up to June's Strut of Kings, previewing their forthcoming effort with lead single "Fly Religion." The song can be heard below, and you'll be able to find it on streaming services this Friday (November 22).

"I wanted to create, hopefully, an experience, kind of a wild ride, where the listener would want to hear it multiple times in order to grasp all the sections and fields of sound to discover something new with each listen," Pollard said of the album. "I trimmed down the songs so that there wasn't a lot of repetition, so you get a lot of sections that happen only once or twice."

Check out "Fly Religion" and Universe Room's tracklist below.



Universe Room:

1. Driving Time

2. I Couldn't See the Light

3. I Will Be a Monk

4. The Great Man

5. Clearly Aware

6. Dawn Believes

7. Play Shadows

8. Fly Religion

9. The Well Known Soldiers

10. Hers Purple

11. Independent Animal

12. 19th Man to Fly an Airplane

13. Elfin Flower with Knees

14. Fran Cisco

15. Aluminum Stingray Girl

16. Aesop Dreamed of Lions

17. Everybody's a Star