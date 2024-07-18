Founding vocalist of '80s rockers Great White, Jack Russell, has announced his retirement from touring, citing recent diagnoses of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy.

The singer shared the news on his Jack Russell's Great White — the iteration of the band he's been performing under since 2011 — official Facebook page, writing:

To my fans and friends,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road. After a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve.

Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support.

Thank you for letting me live my dreams.

You have made my life a wonder.

Love,

Jack Russell

Great White formed in Los Angeles, CA, in 1977, and made a splash on the rock charts the following decade with Platinum-selling records 1987's Once Bitten and 1989's ...Twice Shy. The original formation disbanded in 2001; the band performed as Jack Russell's Great White over the next few years, including the infamous 2003 Rhode Island gig where their pyrotechnics set a nightclub on fire, leading to the deaths of 100 people.

Russell officially left the band, which had reverted to performing as just Great White, in 2011, once again embracing the Jack Russell's Great White moniker. The other Great White have continued on without him (and made headlines for ignoring COVID-19 precautions at a 2020 show in North Dakota).

Russell is fresh off the release of The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative, the autobiography he wrote alongside K.L. Doty.