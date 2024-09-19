George Harrison's second solo album, 1973's Living in the Material World, is getting an expanded reissue treatment in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Arriving November 15, a headlining Super Deluxe edition of the reissue will bring together the remastered original album and a selection of previously unreleased rarities on vinyl and CD, and will also include a Blu-ray of those recordings, a 60-page booklet with extensive liner notes, photography and artwork from Harrison's archives.

In a Canadian connection, an included 7-inch single features Harrison's previously unheard rendition of "Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond)" featuring Ringo Starr as well as the Band's Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Rick Danko, and Garth Hudson.

Remixed and remastered by Paul Hicks alongside Harrison's wife Olivia and son Dhani, Living in the Material World will also be available digitally and as a standalone LP. Hear "Take 18" of the late Beatle's "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth" in the player below.

"I hope you revisit Living in the Material World or discover it for the first time, and as you listen, share George's wish for himself and mankind… Give me Love. Give me Peace on Earth," Olivia Harrison shared in a statement. Dhani Harrison added, "For those of you who are just discovering this album; This record was released in service and with deep love for all our Brothers and Sisters around the world who populate this dualistic system we live in called Earth. Peace be upon all sentient beings."

Harrison's vaunted 1971 debut All Things Must Pass received a similarly massive 50th anniversary reissue in 2021.



Living in the Material World — Super Deluxe Edition:

LP1/CD 1:

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

4. Don't Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

5. Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

6. Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

8. Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

9. Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

10. The Day the World Gets 'Round (2024 Mix)

11. That Is All (2024 Mix)

LP2/CD 2:

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

4. Don't Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

5. Who Can See It (Take 93)

6. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

8. Be Here Now (Take 8)

9. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

10. The Day the World Gets 'Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

11. That Is All (Take 24)

12. Miss O'Dell (2024 Mix)

13. Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond) *CD Only

7-inch

1. Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond)

2. Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond) [Instrumental]

