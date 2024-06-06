Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson Reportedly Cast as the Beatles in Sam Mendes Biopics

Sam Mendes has reportedly found his Beatles for the four upcoming biopics detailing the band's story from each member's perspective. If the rumours are true, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, The Iron Claw breakout Harris Dickinson and Charlie Rowe will lead the respective projects.

According to film critic Jeff Sneider's blog The InSneider, Mendes has tapped Dickinson to play John Lennon, Mescal to portray Paul McCartney, Keoghan for Ringo Starr and Rowe for George Harrison.

Keoghan and Mescal are obviously the main draws among the cast, with both enjoying recent surges in popularity thanks to turns in Saltburn and All of Us Strangers, respectively. They'll also share the screen later this year in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel.

Meanwhile, Dickinson was extremely well-reviewed for his role opposite Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in The Iron Claw, and Rowe has music biopic experience under his belt already with the Elton John Rocketman film.

Sony Pictures, the films' producer, has yet to confirm the rumoured castings. All four movies will hit theatres in 2027.