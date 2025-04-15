Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks has died, the band have confirmed. He was 73.

Judas Priest shared the news of Binks's passing on Instagram. A cause of death was not given, however, a funeral notice said that Binks "died peacefully" at a hospital in London.

"We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans," the band wrote in a statement. "The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class — demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision — Thank you Les — your acclaim will live on....."

The Northern Irish musician born James Leslie Binks started playing with Judas Priest, replacing Simon Phillips, during their world tour in March 1977 through his connection to Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover, whose 1974 The Butterfly Ball and the Grasshopper's Feast album Binks had drummed on. He recorded two studio LPs — Stained Class and Killing Machine — with the band, as well as the watershed 1979 live album Unleashed in the East, and had a writing credit on the song "Beyond the Realms of Death."

Binks left Judas Priest just before they were due to start the North American leg of their Hell Bent for Leather Tour, later explaining in a 2017 interview that he felt he was essentially hired as a "freelance session drummer" and never made an official member of the band. Then-manager Mike Dolan had also apparently suggested that the drummer "waive his fees" for Unleashed in the East.

In addition to doing session work, Binks went on to play in bands like Lionheart, Axis Point, Tytan, Metalworks, Raw Glory, Broken Bones and more. Since 2017, he performed Judas Priest classics in his own band called Les Binks' Priesthood, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Judas Priest in 2022. To mark the occasion, Binks played live with them for the first time in 43 years, performing a three-song set at the induction ceremony as one of his final public appearances prior to his death.

Read Judas Priest's statement about Binks's passing below.