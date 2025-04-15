Although we've just reported the sad news of former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks's death, fans of the heavy metal innovators will likely be more pleased to know that the band are trudging forward and embarking on a co-headlining North American tour with Alice Cooper this fall. With additional support from Corrosion of Conformity, the tour is expected to hit Canada for a lone performance in Toronto come September.

The trek kicks off on September 16 in Biloxi, MS. Cooper and Judas Priest will make their single venture to Canadian turf by the end of the month for a September 29 performance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. They'll complete the remainder of the tour stateside, and are currently slated to wrap things up after playing Houston, TX, on October 26.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 18), with presales getting underway tomorrow (April 16) from 10 a.m. local time onward. Check out the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest 2025 Tour Dates:

09/16 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

09/18 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

09/20 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

09/21 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

09/24 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

09/26 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

09/27 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

09/29 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

10/01 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/02 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/04 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

10/05 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

10/10 Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

10/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/14 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/15 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

10/18 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/19 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

10/22 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/23 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/25 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/26 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion



* without Corrosion of Conformity