Florist Return with New Album 'Jellywish'

Watch an animated video for new single "Have Heaven"

BY Calum SlingerlandPublished Jan 13, 2025

Florist have detailed their fifth album. The New York quartet will share Jellywish on April 4 via Double Double Whammy.

Following their 2022 self-titled album, Jellywish is said to tenderly examine life's most difficult questions, while also offering alternatives to the drudgery of our day-to-day.

"It's a gentle delivery of something that is really chaotic, confusing, and multifaceted," vocalist-guitarist Emily Sprague explained in a statement. "It has this technicolour that's inspired by our world and also fantasy elements that we can use to escape our world."

Single "Have Heaven" arrives today alongside a video from animator Kohana Wilson.

Sprague explained of the single, "'Have Heaven' establishes the world of the album to be not quite always lucid, but rather a perspective that is blended into the worlds of the magic and death realms swirling around us. The chorus is a chant that pleads for a better symbiosis between these worlds, and between our earthly forms trying to survive alongside each other, bound to the systems we must exist within."

Pre-order Jellywish.


Jellywish:

1. Levitate
2. Have Heaven
3. Jellyfish
4. Started to Glow
5. This Was a Gift
6. All the Same Light
7. Sparkle Song
8. Moon, Sea, Devil
9. Our Hearts in a Room
10. Gloom Designs

