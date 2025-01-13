Florist have detailed their fifth album. The New York quartet will share Jellywish on April 4 via Double Double Whammy.

Following their 2022 self-titled album, Jellywish is said to tenderly examine life's most difficult questions, while also offering alternatives to the drudgery of our day-to-day.

"It's a gentle delivery of something that is really chaotic, confusing, and multifaceted," vocalist-guitarist Emily Sprague explained in a statement. "It has this technicolour that's inspired by our world and also fantasy elements that we can use to escape our world."

Single "Have Heaven" arrives today alongside a video from animator Kohana Wilson.

Sprague explained of the single, "'Have Heaven' establishes the world of the album to be not quite always lucid, but rather a perspective that is blended into the worlds of the magic and death realms swirling around us. The chorus is a chant that pleads for a better symbiosis between these worlds, and between our earthly forms trying to survive alongside each other, bound to the systems we must exist within."





Jellywish:

1. Levitate

2. Have Heaven

3. Jellyfish

4. Started to Glow

5. This Was a Gift

6. All the Same Light

7. Sparkle Song

8. Moon, Sea, Devil

9. Our Hearts in a Room

10. Gloom Designs