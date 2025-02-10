Supporting their upcoming new album Jellywish, Florist have announced a spring North American tour — including a couple of Canadian stops in Toronto and Montreal come May.

Kicking things off on May 5 in Philadelphia, PA, the Emily Sprague-led band will hit the road. Their venture to Canada comes toward the tour's tail end, with gigs slated for May 28 at Toronto's Longboat Hall and May 29 at Montreal's La Sala Rossa. Florist will wrap it up at the end of the month with a New York hometown show on May 31.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 14) at 10 a.m. local; before that, various presales start on Wednesday (February 12). Check out the whole itinerary below, as well as latest album preview "Gloom Designs. Be sure to stay up to date on future shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Florist 2025 Tour Dates:

05/05 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

05/06 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

05/07 Raleigh, NC - Kings

05/08 Asheville, NC - AyurPrana Listening Room

05/09 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

05/10 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

05/12 Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall

05/13 Austin, TX - Antone's

05/15 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

05/16 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

05/17 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

05/19 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

05/20 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

05/21 Boise, ID - Shrine Basement

05/23 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

05/24 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

05/25 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

05/26 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

05/27 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe

05/28 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

05/29 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

05/30 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

05/31 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom