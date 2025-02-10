Supporting their upcoming new album Jellywish, Florist have announced a spring North American tour — including a couple of Canadian stops in Toronto and Montreal come May.
Kicking things off on May 5 in Philadelphia, PA, the Emily Sprague-led band will hit the road. Their venture to Canada comes toward the tour's tail end, with gigs slated for May 28 at Toronto's Longboat Hall and May 29 at Montreal's La Sala Rossa. Florist will wrap it up at the end of the month with a New York hometown show on May 31.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 14) at 10 a.m. local; before that, various presales start on Wednesday (February 12). Check out the whole itinerary below, as well as latest album preview "Gloom Designs. Be sure to stay up to date on future shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Florist 2025 Tour Dates:
05/05 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
05/06 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
05/07 Raleigh, NC - Kings
05/08 Asheville, NC - AyurPrana Listening Room
05/09 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records
05/10 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
05/12 Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall
05/13 Austin, TX - Antone's
05/15 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
05/16 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
05/17 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
05/19 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
05/20 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
05/21 Boise, ID - Shrine Basement
05/23 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf
05/24 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
05/25 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music
05/26 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
05/27 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
05/28 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
05/29 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
05/30 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
05/31 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom