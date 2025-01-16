It's FKA twigs' birthday today, and she's celebrating the occasion by announcing a tour in support of her forthcoming album EUSEXUA.
The modest 10-date outing runs through March and April of 2025, and features European dates plus a few stops in North America. This includes a lone Canadian stop: Toronto's History on March 30.
UPDATE (1/21 11:10 a.m.): FKA twigs has announced a second Toronto date on March 31.
Presales begin this coming Tuesday (January 21) at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public next Friday (January 24), also at 10 a.m. — the same morning EUSEXUA comes out. Find details at the artist's website.
FKA twigs 2025 Tour Dates:
03/08 Prague, Check Republic - Forum Karlin
03/11 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall
03/12 Paris, France - Zenith
03/13 Brussels, Belgium - Les Halles de Schaerbeek
03/18 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios
03/21 London, UK - Magazine
03/26 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
03/30 Toronto, ON - History
03/31 Toronto, ON - History
04/03 New York, NY - Knockdown
04/05 Mexico City, Mexico - Axe Ceremonia
04/11 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/18 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/19 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Center
06/04 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound
06/08 Paris, France - We Love Green