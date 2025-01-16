It's FKA twigs' birthday today, and she's celebrating the occasion by announcing a tour in support of her forthcoming album EUSEXUA.

The modest 10-date outing runs through March and April of 2025, and features European dates plus a few stops in North America. This includes a lone Canadian stop: Toronto's History on March 30.

UPDATE (1/21 11:10 a.m.): FKA twigs has announced a second Toronto date on March 31.

Presales begin this coming Tuesday (January 21) at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public next Friday (January 24), also at 10 a.m. — the same morning EUSEXUA comes out. Find details at the artist's website.

FKA twigs 2025 Tour Dates:

03/08 Prague, Check Republic - Forum Karlin

03/11 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

03/12 Paris, France - Zenith

03/13 Brussels, Belgium - Les Halles de Schaerbeek

03/18 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

03/21 London, UK - Magazine

03/26 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

03/30 Toronto, ON - History

03/31 Toronto, ON - History

04/03 New York, NY - Knockdown

04/05 Mexico City, Mexico - Axe Ceremonia

04/11 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/18 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/19 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Center

06/04 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

06/08 Paris, France - We Love Green