Five Must-See Acts at 2024's Niagara Jazz Festival

Niagara Jazz Festival Presented by TD Ready Commitment is returning for its 11th edition this year, taking place June 21 to 29 across the Niagara Region and bringing a whole whack of artists from across the globe, each with their own particular take on the rhythms and emotions of jazz and traditional music. From ancient Brazilian folk to post-bossa grooves, modern orchestrations and colourful reggae, this year's Jazz Fest has something for everyone.

Here are five acts that everyone should see at Niagara Jazz Festival 2024. Tickets are available here.

Fernanda Cunha

Forget post-punk — Fernana Cunha is all about the post-bossa groove, finding new shades in the traditional modes of Brazilian music. Having toured Brazil, Europe and North America on the strength of her voice and particular vision, Cunha is set to convert a whole new crowd at this year's Jazz Fest.

Bryan Eng

Bryan Eng has performed at the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center, Birdland and more, and now he's bringing his complex, moving arrangements to Niagara Jazz Fest. Eng is a true tour de force, and his show will undoubtedly blow more than a few minds with its elegance and pure talent.

Kirk Diamond and the Movement of Ahryel

JUNO-winning singer-songwriter, producer and social activist Kirk Diamond and his band, the Movement of Ahryel, promise a lively and kaleidoscopic vision of reggae music. Diamond is armed with an arsenal of new songs, having released his debut album DREAD last year, and he's sure to bring that fresh energy to this year's jazz fest.

The Imbayakunas

Bringing traditional Andean music to this year's fest, the Imbayakunas meld the sounds of Yarabi, San Juan, Albasos, Tinkus, Huaynos, Tobas, Taquiraris and Sayas with the more contemporary sounds of cumbias, bombas, rumbas and ballads. Infusing their traditional cultural sounds with strains of music from across the globe, the group brings a lively sense of freedom to longstanding sounds.

Malia Love

From her childhood days spent singing in a gospel choir in the Caribbean to her time spent opening for acts like the Temptations, Malia Love is a soul and R&B powerhouse in every sense. Her covers of the greats — Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Chaka Khan and Whitney Houston, to name a few — is a strong enough draw, but her sincere, passionate original music is just as sure to inspire.