Niagara Jazz Festival Unveils 2024 Summer Season Programming

Niagara Jazz Festival Presented by TD Ready Commitment — taking place from June 21 to 29 across the Niagara Region — has revealed its 11th season's lineup.

Toronto's Blackburn Brothers will headline the opening event, dubbed the Power of Music, at the Oakes Garden Theatre in Niagara Falls on June 21, with support from Sean Stanley and Aqua Music. The popular Jazz Picnic returns to the Brown Homestead in St. Catharines on June 23 with Deneille Bassels, while Montreal's Carl Mayotte Trio lead Fusion Jazz in the Vineyard at the Hare Wine Co. in Niagara-on-the-Lake on June 26.

June 27 welcomes the Bryan Eng Trio from New York at the Mandeville Theatre at Ridley College, celebrating the Steinway piano with a tribute to Nat King Cole. The Quincy Bullen Band (with Michael Dunston on vocals) headline the Soul Jazz in the Vineyard event at Henry of Pelham Family Estate Winery on June 28, which also has a scheduled master class with Wojtek Justyna TreeOh! at Ridley College.

The festival closes out on June 29 with the free Music in the Park event at the Battle of the Beaverdams Park in Thorold, which will feature performances from the Imbayakunas, Angela Turone, Alistair Robertson Quartet, Heavyweights Brass Band, Malia Love, KIRK DIAMOND and the Movement of Ahryel, Brock Jazz Big Band, Moon the Artist, Fenandha Cunha Trio, Fuat Tuaç Quartet, PK Hummingbird Steel Orchestra and more.

"We are very proud to be celebrating our 11th season of the Niagara Jazz Festival! This summer will feature an exciting lineup of talented musicians from here at home to around the globe — USA, Ecuador, Germany, Poland, Austria, Portugal, and more!" Executive Artistic Producer Juliet Dunn said. "This year we will be showcasing talent in venues across the City of Niagara Falls, the City of Thorold, the City of St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake. My late husband Peter Shea and I always envisioned presenting the festival throughout the entire Niagara Region and we are well on our way!"

Tickets for the individual events are on sale now via the festival website.