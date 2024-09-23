Canadian luminary Beverly Glenn-Copeland has revealed that he's been diagnosed with dementia, and will perform his final concerts over the next two weeks.

The artist and his wife/caretaker, Elizabeth Paddon, shared the news today in a video posted to Instagram. "For a while now, we have been managing — privately, that is — my diagnosis of a cognitive disorder known as dementia," Glenn-Copeland said.

They went on to explain that his illness has affected his memory and his spatial capabilities. "So far, it does not impact my ability to be fully in the moment with those I love," the musician said.

"We want to challenge the mainstream image... which focuses on loss," Glenn-Copeland continued of the diagnosis. Paddon added, "During this difficult time, we are also experiencing a massive creative renewal," citing Glenn-Copeland's upcoming tour, as well as the book they're writing, the musical they're adapting and the kids' TV show they're working on.

Last year, Glenn-Copeland released his first studio album in 20 years, The Ones Ahead — an Exclaim! favourite that was long-listed for the 2024 Polaris Music Prize. As aforementioned, he embarks on a North American tour starting with a POP Montreal appearance on September 26, which he has now shared will be his final stint on the road.

Watch the video announcement below.