Eddie Vedder Covers "Save It for Later" for 'The Bear'

The Bear's highly anticipated third season hit Disney+ last night, and Eddie Vedder has lent a cover to its soundtrack. The Pearl Jam frontman has shared his take on the English Beat's new wave classic, "Save It for Later."

It's a slower rendition of the track, with Vedder's unmistakable vocals up front and only guitars and a banjo backing. Don't worry, he didn't get rid of the saxophone solo. Listen to it below.

Season 2 of The Bear also had its fair share of musical moments — which is part of why Exclaim! gave a 10/10. Alongside Vedder's cover, Jennifer Castle has shared her soundtrack offering "Blowing Kisses."