Drop Nineteens made their triumphant return last November with Hard Light, and now, they're releasing their scrapped debut album for the first time. 1991 is set for release on February 7 via Wharf Cat Records, and is the first time the band is sharing the widely traded bootleg originally known as Mayfield.

The renamed, remixed and remastered LP comprises the band's first two demo sessions. For the first time, all of these tracks will be available on vinyl, CD and streaming platforms.

"These songs were written and recorded in 1991 on an 8-track reel to reel largely in our dorm rooms," bandleader Greg Ackell said in a statement. "We called them demos at the time, but now they're just unreleased Drop Nineteens songs that never benefited from the fidelity of a recording studio. We remastered them, some 33 years later for this release, but they still evoke our infancy as a band."

He continued, "After signing to Caroline Records, I suggested to the band we not re-record any of the demos for our debut. It was nothing against the songs. But we were overly confident the way 19 to 20 year-olds typically are, and wanted to challenge ourselves with writing an album from scratch in a short period of time, largely in the studio. That became [1992's] Delaware."

1991 comes ahead of Drop Nineteens' first tour since the early '90s, and the reissue of their beloved actual debut Delaware. In anticipation of the upcoming release, they've shared the single "Daymom," which you can check out — along with the lost album tracklist — below.



1991:

1. Mayfield

2. Shannon Waves

3. Kissing the Sea

4. Snowbird

5. Another Summer

6. Daymom

7. Song for JJ

8. Back in Our Old Bed

9. Soapland

Pre-order 1991.