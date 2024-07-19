Now in its sophomore year, Oshawa's Convergence Music and Arts Festival has set its sights on once again turning the city's downtown core into a cosmic hub of music, art and community this September 20 to 22.

Festival organizers have now revealed the headlining acts who will put on free main stage shows over the weekend: Ottawa's intergalactic explorer TALK and indie-pop hometown heroes Dizzy.

While full lineup details have yet to be announced, Convergence will feature live music programming on three stages, promising something for everyone with a diverse array of genres. Other event highlights include the ARTBLOCK public art exhibition, live professional wrestling matches, a punk rock vendors market, a skateboarding demonstration and more.

"We are thrilled to bring the Convergence Music and Art Festival back to downtown Oshawa for year two," Director of Oshawa Tourism Krist Llcsi said in a statement. "This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent and creativity within our community and to bring people together for a weekend of music, art and fun."

When the sun's scorch fades into nightfall, Convergence attendees can also enjoy a variety of ticketed afterparties at local venues like the Biltmore Theatre and the Bond Street Event Centre. For further details and ticket information, visit the fest's website.