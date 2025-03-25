Austin-based rock quartet Die Spitz have signed to Jack White's Third Man Records, following their headline performance at Third Man and CREEM's unofficial SXSW showcase earlier this month.

After self-releasing multiple singles and an EP, Die Spitz are now working on their debut full-length album with Third Man, slated for release later this year. The band shared in a press release: "We are so grateful to Third Man for this opportunity. We're having a grand ole time recording and can't wait for y'all to hear!"

They are also gearing up for an international tour that kicks off May 28 in Fayetteville, AR. The trek includes a lone Canadian stop at Toronto's Garrison on June 3, after which the band will head back stateside ahead of a European stint in July. The tour concludes with a hometown show on October 24. Check out the dates below.

Die Spitz 2025 Tour Dates:

05/28 Fayetteville, AR - George's Music

05/29 Kansas City, MO - MiniBar

05/30 St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

05/31 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

06/01 Detroit, MI - Third Man Records Cass Corridor

06/03 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

06/05 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

06/07 New York, NY - The Governors Ball

06/08 Philadelphia. PA - PhilaMOCA

06/09 Washington, D.C. - DC9

06/10 Durham, NC - Pinhook

06/12 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/14 Wichita, KS - Somewhere Fest & Conference

07/04 Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France - Les Eurockéennes

07/06 Hünxe, Germany - Ruhrpott Rodeo Festival

07/08 Paris, France - Supersonic

07/10 London, UK - The Shackwell Arms

07/11 Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees

07/12 Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

07/13 Sjock, Belgium - Sjock Festival

07/15 Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

07/16 Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Music Club

07/17 Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell

07/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands - TBA

07/19 Cuxhaven, Germany - Deichbrand Festival

09/20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

10/24 Austin, TX - Stubb's

