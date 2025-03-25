Austin-based rock quartet Die Spitz have signed to Jack White's Third Man Records, following their headline performance at Third Man and CREEM's unofficial SXSW showcase earlier this month.
After self-releasing multiple singles and an EP, Die Spitz are now working on their debut full-length album with Third Man, slated for release later this year. The band shared in a press release: "We are so grateful to Third Man for this opportunity. We're having a grand ole time recording and can't wait for y'all to hear!"
They are also gearing up for an international tour that kicks off May 28 in Fayetteville, AR. The trek includes a lone Canadian stop at Toronto's Garrison on June 3, after which the band will head back stateside ahead of a European stint in July. The tour concludes with a hometown show on October 24. Check out the dates below.
Die Spitz 2025 Tour Dates:
05/28 Fayetteville, AR - George's Music
05/29 Kansas City, MO - MiniBar
05/30 St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole
05/31 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern
06/01 Detroit, MI - Third Man Records Cass Corridor
06/03 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
06/05 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
06/07 New York, NY - The Governors Ball
06/08 Philadelphia. PA - PhilaMOCA
06/09 Washington, D.C. - DC9
06/10 Durham, NC - Pinhook
06/12 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/14 Wichita, KS - Somewhere Fest & Conference
07/04 Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France - Les Eurockéennes
07/06 Hünxe, Germany - Ruhrpott Rodeo Festival
07/08 Paris, France - Supersonic
07/10 London, UK - The Shackwell Arms
07/11 Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees
07/12 Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms
07/13 Sjock, Belgium - Sjock Festival
07/15 Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
07/16 Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Music Club
07/17 Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell
07/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands - TBA
07/19 Cuxhaven, Germany - Deichbrand Festival
09/20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival
10/24 Austin, TX - Stubb's