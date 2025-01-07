Jessica Dobson-led Deep Sea Diver have just announced plans for a new LP titled Billboard Heart, arriving February 28 through Sub Pop Records, as well as a North American tour to follow.

Featuring the album's previously released title track, as well as "What Do I Know," "Emergency" and "Let Me Go," the album is further previewed today with new single "Shovel," which arrives alongside a music video co-directed by the band and Tyler Kalberg.

Dobson shared of the track in a release:

"Shovel" is one of the most angular and dualistic songs I've written, and I wanted to do a one-shot video that captured the grit, rawness, and intensity of the song. Simply put, it is me digging and dancing with a shovel in the middle of the night, desperately looking for beauty in dark places. Influenced by Lynch, the Cohen brothers, Nick Cave, and the sweet dance moves of Kate Bush.

All of the above tunes and more will be showcased on the group's spring tour, which kicks off in Walla Walla on March 29. The primarily US run include a pair of shows in Canada: Vancouver's Biltmore on April 12 and Toronto's Horseshoe on the 28th.

Take a look at the schedule below, where you can also watch the "Shovel" music video and find the Billboard Heart tracklist.



Billboard Heart:

1. Billboard Heart

2. What Do I Know

3. Emergency

4. Shovel

5. Tiny Threads

6. Loose Change

7. Always Waving Goodbye

8. Let Me Go (feat. Madison Cunningham)

9. Be Sweet

10. See in the Dark

11. Happiness Is Not a Given

Deep Sea Diver 2025 Tour Dates:

03/29 Walla Walla, WA - The Motor Co

03/30 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

04/01 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

04/03 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

04/05 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets Indoors

04/06 San Diego, CA - Belly Up

04/08 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

04/11 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

04/12 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Club

04/24 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

04/25 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

04/28 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

04/30 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge

05/01 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

05/02 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/03 Washington, DC - The Atlantis

05/04 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

05/06 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

05/07 St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway

05/09 Denver, CO - Globe Hall

05/12 Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

05/17 Seattle, WA - The Showbox at the Market