Chaos & Carnage is returning in 2025 for its sixth year, with co-headliners Dying Fetus and Cradle of Filth leading the charge across North America, and Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile joining the party.
The bands will kick off the festivities in Berkeley on April 17, after which they'll take the show on the road throughout the States leading up to its two Canadian dates — Montreal on May 6 and Toronto on May 7 — taking place toward the back half of the month-long trek. The run concludes in Denver on May 14.
Tickets for Chaos & Carnage go on sale this Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP upgrades will be available starting Monday, January 6, at 10 a.m. local time here. See the schedule below.
Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s concert listings here.
Chaos & Carnage 2025 Tour Dates:
04/17 Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
04/19 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
04/20 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
04/22 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
04/24 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
04/26 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
04/27 Houston, TX - House of Blues
04/29 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
05/01 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
05/02 Richmond, VA - The National
05/03 Reading, PA - Reverb
05/04 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
05/06 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
05/07 Toronto, ON - Rebel
05/08 Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
05/09 Chicago, IL - Radius
05/10 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
05/12 Wichita, KS - Temple Live
05/14 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium