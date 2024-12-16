Chaos & Carnage is returning in 2025 for its sixth year, with co-headliners Dying Fetus and Cradle of Filth leading the charge across North America, and Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile joining the party.

The bands will kick off the festivities in Berkeley on April 17, after which they'll take the show on the road throughout the States leading up to its two Canadian dates — Montreal on May 6 and Toronto on May 7 — taking place toward the back half of the month-long trek. The run concludes in Denver on May 14.

Tickets for Chaos & Carnage go on sale this Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP upgrades will be available starting Monday, January 6, at 10 a.m. local time here. See the schedule below.

Chaos & Carnage 2025 Tour Dates:

04/17 Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

04/19 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

04/20 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

04/22 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

04/24 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

04/26 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

04/27 Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/29 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

05/01 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

05/02 Richmond, VA - The National

05/03 Reading, PA - Reverb

05/04 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

05/06 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

05/07 Toronto, ON - Rebel

05/08 Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

05/09 Chicago, IL - Radius

05/10 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

05/12 Wichita, KS - Temple Live

05/14 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium