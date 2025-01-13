Almost a year ago to the day, Cradle of Filth vocalist Dani Filth promised their genre-defying collaboration with foremost ginger Ed Sheeran — which has been in the works since 2021, spiritually speaking — would finally be released as part of the extreme metal band's forthcoming new album. Well, as it turns out, that was a lie.

Cradle of Filth have now announced a new LP called The Screaming of the Valkyries, produced by Scott Atkins and due at the beginning of April via Napalm Records — and, as Filth told Metal Hammer in a recent interview, Sheeran will not be involved because the band don't want their song together "to overshadow the record."

"But we are going to bring it out," he assured the publication's Paul Travers of the collaboration. "Originally, everybody wanted us to bring it out to glorious fanfare, but Ed's management weren't keen on that. We're not absolutely sure how it will emerge, but it's been done, mixed and it's sitting on the shelf somewhere… you know, virtually."

"And it's fucking fantastic," Filth added. "But only a handful of people have actually heard it. My mum hasn't even heard it."

Cradle of Filth seem less concerned about the record being overshadowed by another collaboration they've gone ahead and launched: a coffee blend called I Am Darkness with Blackcraft Coffee.