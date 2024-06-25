The Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Death metal crushers the Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus are teaming up for a North American co-headlining fall tour alongside openers Spite, AngelMaker and Vomit Forth.
The month-plus Beg to Serve tour runs from early October into November, including lots of US stops plus three Canadian dates: Vancouver on October 14, Montreal on November 5, and Toronto on November 6. The Vancouver stop is without AngelMaker, while the Toronto date will take place at the Phoenix Concert Theatre not long before the venue's closure in January.
A presale has begun at the Black Dahlia Murder's website with the code "BEGTOSERVE24." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time.
See the schedule below. The Black Dahlia Murder album Servitude is out September 27, while Dying Fetus's Make Them Beg for Death came out last year. The Beg to Serve tour's name is a mashup of those two titles.
Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus 2024 Tour Dates:
10/03 Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
10/04 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
10/05 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
10/06 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
10/08 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
10/11 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
10/13 Seattle, WA - Neptune ^
10/14 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ^
10/15 Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
10/17 Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
10/18 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
10/19 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park *
10/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo *
10/21 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
10/23 Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum
10/24 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
10/25 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown
10/27 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
10/28 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
10/30 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
10/31 Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring
11/01 Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
11/02 Worcester, MA - Palladium
11/03 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11/05 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
11/06 Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/09 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
11/10 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
^ without AngelMaker
* without Spite