The Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Death metal crushers the Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus are teaming up for a North American co-headlining fall tour alongside openers Spite, AngelMaker and Vomit Forth.

The month-plus Beg to Serve tour runs from early October into November, including lots of US stops plus three Canadian dates: Vancouver on October 14, Montreal on November 5, and Toronto on November 6. The Vancouver stop is without AngelMaker, while the Toronto date will take place at the Phoenix Concert Theatre not long before the venue's closure in January.

A presale has begun at the Black Dahlia Murder's website with the code "BEGTOSERVE24." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the schedule below. The Black Dahlia Murder album Servitude is out September 27, while Dying Fetus's Make Them Beg for Death came out last year. The Beg to Serve tour's name is a mashup of those two titles.

Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus 2024 Tour Dates:

10/03 Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

10/04 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

10/05 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

10/06 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

10/08 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10/11 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

10/13 Seattle, WA - Neptune ^

10/14 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ^

10/15 Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

10/17 Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

10/18 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

10/19 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park *

10/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo *

10/21 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

10/23 Dallas, TX - The Factory at Deep Ellum

10/24 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

10/25 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

10/27 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

10/28 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10/30 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/31 Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

11/01 Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

11/02 Worcester, MA - Palladium

11/03 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11/05 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

11/06 Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/09 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

11/10 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

^ without AngelMaker

* without Spite

