Halifax indie outfit Contrived — consisting of Wintersleep's Michael Bigelow, Tim D'Eon and Loel Campbell (who also played in Holy Fuck), as well as Michael MacNeil and Jon Samuel — have announced their first new record in a decade and a half, previewed by new single "Half of It."

Addicted to Sadness arrives September 27 through LMH Records. Produced by Campbell, it follows the band's last full-length effort, 2008's blank,blank,blank. The record was recorded between the Hall (Great Village, NS), Dudebox Studios (Toronto, ON), and the Mill (Little Harbour, NS).

In addition to first single "Gemini," the band have now offered another taste of Addicted to Sadness with "Half of It," wherein Campbell narrates two North Americans at a bar, commiserating about capitalism and the state of society. As per press notes, the jaunty single "acutely showcases the ever-expanding dynamic of the band has been fixture in the Canadian musical landscape for more than twenty years."

Listen to that below, where you'll also find the full tracklist details. To coincide with the album's arrival, Contrived will play two release shows, September 27 in Halifax and September 28 in Fredericton, NB.



Addicted to Sadness:



1. The Void

2. Gemini

3. Avatar

4. Flash Forward

5. Every Night (Awooo)

6. Half of It

7. Calling Me Back

8. Jealousy

9. Brightest Suns

10. Muddy Waters

11. Misanthropic

Pre-order Addicted to Sadness.

Contrived 2024 Tour Dates:

09/27 Halifax, NS - The Seahorse Tavern

09/28 Fredericton, NB - The CAP