Coheed and Cambria have been at this thing for a while (just shy of 30 years!), and they've just announced plans for their 10th full-length album The Father of Make Believe, due March 14, 2025, via Virgin Music Group.

The follow-up to Vaxis Act II, Act III will be available as a limited-edition box set featuring the CD and digital download along with various exclusives, including the "Blind Side Sonny" fully wearable and functional helmet and "neuro-dynamic display goggles," as well as a coffee table book, poster and more.

Today, the band further preview the effort with latest single "Searching for Tomorrow," which arrives alongside an animated music video directed by A.F. Schepperd.

Bandleader and primary lyricist Claudio Sanchez shared of the track in a statement:

This song is a reminder that always looking for something better in your life robs you of being able to appreciate the good things you already have.

With every album I try to "outdo" the one before, or at least make something that sounds different and evolved in some way. I think that initial struggle added to the feeling of having a kind of musical midlife crisis… this constant internal battle of searching for creative release and growth… the being unsure if it's the right path. This one took more effort in the beginning, but in the end I think the digging was worth it for the subsequent surge.

Hear that below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



The Father of Make Believe:

1. Yesterday Lost

2. Goodbye, Sunshine

3. Searching for Tomorrow

4. The Father of Make Believe

5. Meri of Mercy

6. Blind Side Sonny

7. Play the Poet

8. One Last Miracle

9. Corner My Confidence

10. Someone Who Can