California ska-punk vets Mad Caddies have announced that they will be heading north this fall for an upcoming Canadian tour, taking them across nineteen different Canadian cities in September and October. They will be joined by Authority Zero and the Corps on select dates.

UPDATE (8/20, 12:05 p.m. ET): A third show has been added in Calgary on October 1, which will be replacing the now-cancelled October 1 Banff concert. Tickets for the new show are on sale now.

Additionally, the Edmonton show has been moved from the Starlite Room to Midway Music Hall.

See the updated itinerary below.

The tour will kick off in Quebec City on September 11. Subsequent dates include performances in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. They will conclude the tour in Victoria on October 4.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 16) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.

Mad Caddies Tour Dates:

09/11 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne *

09/12 Saguenay, QC - Le Deluge *

09/13 St. Therese, QC - Music 4 Cancer *

09/14 Ottawa, ON - Overflow Brewing Company *

09/16 Timmins, ON - Victory Tavern *

09/17 Sudbury, ON - The Grand *

09/18 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore Theatre *

09/19 London, ON - Rum Runners *

09/20 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace *

09/21 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre #

09/22 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre #

09/24 Regina, SK - Exchange #

09/25 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' #

09/26 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall #

09/27 Calgary, AB - Dickens #

09/28 Calgary, AB - Dickens #

09/29 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage #

10/01 Banff, AB - Melissa's Missteak #

10/01 Calgary, AB - Modern Love #

10/02 Kelowna, BC - Revelry #

10/03 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl #

10/04 Victoria, BC - Wicket Hall *

* with the Corps

# with the Corps and Authority Zero