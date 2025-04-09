Lorde has signalled that something new is coming in the tried and true fashion of wiping her social platforms and website.

The singer's first new music since Solar Power and working it out on the remix seems to be coming soon, as after her socials purge, she posted a snippet of a new song to her TikTok over a video of her walking through Washington Square Park in New York City.

The lyrics to the share clip go, "Since I was 17 / I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream / Well baby, what was that?" At this point, she's basically begging Kyle MacLachlan to respond. Watch it below.