Cavendish Beach Music Festival is returning to the coastal PEI resort town this summer from July 10 to 12 with a new batch of country and folk music's finest artists.

The Wild Palominos, Tony Stevens, Sacha, Bryan Martin, Josh Ross and Shania Twain will kick off Thursday night's festivities, after which performances from Amanda Rheaume, Nate Haller, Adrien Nunez, Meghan Patrick, Stephen Wilson Jr. and second headliner Tyler Hubbard will continue the festival on Friday. Everything wraps up on Saturday with Justin Fancy, Abby Anderson, Tim & the Glory Boys, Bayker Blankenship, Wyatt Flores and final headliner Lainey Wilson. More artists are yet to be announced.

"We are so thrilled to unveil the complete lineup for this year's Bell Main Stage performances," said Ben Murphy, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment. "As we head into CBMF's 16th year, we're looking forward to welcoming CBMF alumni back to Cavendish, while bringing new, remarkable talent to the festival stage for the first time. Knowing our fans and the hospitality of the island, this certainly won't be their last!"

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are on sale now here.