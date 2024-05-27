BBC Asked Sabrina Carpenter to Keep It PG at Radio 1's Big Weekend: "I Wish I Had It in Me"

In a pre-summer season where Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" is inescapable, it's fun to reminisce about that time last year when the singer-songwriter was censored by the BBC for making a joke about the acronym BBC while performing "Nonsense" in the Radio 1 Live Lounge. "I'm American, I am not British," Carpenter sang during the typically improvised (and horny) outro. "So BBC, it stands for something different."

The artist was given a second chance to get in the broadcaster's good graces over the weekend when she performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Luton, UK. Carpenter alluded to her previous censorship while performing "Nonsense" this time around, beginning the outro with, "BBC said I should keep it PG."

She continued, "BBC, I wish I had it in me / There's a double meaning if you dig deep." A for effort?

Later in the night, Carpenter joined Coldplay for a performance of "Magic," and Chris Martin proved he was one of the girlies by chanting "That's that me espresso" during the band's rendition of "Fix You."