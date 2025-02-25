Oh, the Horror! Bartees Strange just rolled out a new album, and now he's promoting it with a tour.

The spring outing kicks off in the US and will take Strange around the continent. This includes two Canadian shows: Vancouver on May 14 with Tré Burt, and then a tour-closing stop in Toronto on May 23 with Sloppy Jane.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule below.

Bartees Strange 2025 Tour Dates:

04/23 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall !

04/25 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar !

04/26 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg !

04/27 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry !

04/29 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall !

05/01 Nashville, TN - The Basement East !

05/02 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West !

05/04 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

05/05 Austin, TX - Parish *

05/06 Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

05/09 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

05/11 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

05/13 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

05/14 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *

05/15 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

05/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

05/18 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf #

05/20 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line #

05/21 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #

05/22 Detroit, MI - The Shelter #

05/23 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club #

! with Ekko Astral

* with Tré Burt

# with Sloppy Jane