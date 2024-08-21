Barenaked Ladies are feeling the holiday spirit early, with news that their seasonal release Barenaked for the Holidays turns 20 this year.

To celebrate, the band are treating their holiday album to a worldwide vinyl release, after making its debut in the format for a limited run in 2022.

On October 18, Barenaked for the Holidays comes back to wax via Warner Music Canada / Craft Recordings in standard black and red and white split-coloured "candy cane" vinyl. A "forest green" edition is available south of the border via Barnes & Noble.

"Barenaked for the Holidays is a record I'm very proud of," BNL co-founder Ed Robertson reflected in a statement. "It was fun taking a stab at a few holiday classics, but I think the real strength of the record is the original songs. 'Footprints' and 'Snowman' are among my favourites I've ever written. It's always fun to revisit these songs around the holidays every year. It's the only original music that we ONLY play for one month every year!"

Originally released in 2004, Barenaked for the Holidays finds BNL blending original seasonal songs with well-loved classics, with special guest appearances from Michael Bublé and Sarah McLachlan.

This fall, Barenaked Ladies are touring the US behind last year's In Flight, and will begin the run with a September 1 performance at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. You can find their dates via the band's official website.