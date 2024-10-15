Andy Kim's annual Christmas show is returning to Toronto's Massey Hall, and the veteran musician has announced the guests who will be joining him for the show on December 4.

For the 20th annual Andy Kim Christmas, the bill includes Broken Social Scene, Alex Lifeson, Billy Talent, Barenaked Ladies, William Prince, Dan Hill, Molly Johnson and more guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

"There is something fascinating about a 20th anniversary celebration. With all the excitement of putting this year's 20th AK Christmas, I'm reminded of the first one," Kim said in a statement. "Filled with the honest belief that our musical community will help me ease into the Christmas holiday spirit."

All proceeds from the event will be donated to CAMH's Gifts of Light. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.