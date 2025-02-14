Ahead of the yearly celebration of the biggest night in Canadian music, the JUNO Awards have announced the series premiere of Re/Worked: The Greedy Sessions. This three-part series challenges Canadian artists to reimagine Tate McRae's "greedy" in their own unique style, from R&B to country to classical music. McRae herself is up for five nominations at this year's award show on March 30.

The Greedy Sessions celebrates the versatility and creativity of Canadian talent. In the series premiere, JUNO Award winner Aqyila delivers a performance of "greedy" in a sultry, romantic R&B rework just in time for Valentine's Day.

Tebey will perform a country version of the track, which premieres on February 21. Aaron Paris & Strings from Paris will conclude the series with a classical strings cover on February 28.

Re/Worked: The Greedy Sessions can be watched here on the JUNO Awards YouTube channel.

Chek out Aqyila's performance of "greedy" below.