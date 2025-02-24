The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts (CARAS) and CBC have announced the newest additions to the performer lineup for this year's upcoming JUNO Awards on March 30 in Vancouver.

Joining the already-announced host Michael Bublé and 2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductees Sum 41 on the JUNO Broadcast stage are nominees Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Josh Ross. Rising stars and nominees Aqyila, Nemahsis and Tia Wood will also be performing, making their JUNO Awards Broadcast performance debuts. Canadian record producer Boi-1da will also make a special appearance.

A press release reads that the 2025 lineup "demonstrates the JUNO Awards' continued leadership as a platform that celebrates Canada's biggest stars and introduces new, breaking artists to audiences nationally and around the world."

Tickets for the 54th annual JUNO Awards are available to purchase here.