The JUNO Awards have confirmed that Michael Bublé will host the 2025 edition of the awards show, with Sum 41 slated to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and give their last-ever performance during the broadcast.

Taking on hosting duties for the third time after helming the show in 2013 and 2018, Bublé — who is currently serving as the first Canadian celebrity judge on The Voice — will also perform at the ceremony, which will take place in his hometown of Vancouver at Rogers Arena on March 30.

"I could not be happier bringing the JUNO Awards home to Vancouver for 2025," the crooner said in a statement. "The JUNOS are such an important part of the Canadian music industry and being able to host for the second time in my hometown makes this night mean even more to me. I'm excited to be surrounded by all the amazing talent we have from coast to coast this March."

President and CEO of CARAS and the JUNO Awards, Allan Reid, added, "We are thrilled to have Vancouver's own, Michael Bublé back as our host for the third time. We have the distinction of hosting Sum 41's final performance, a momentous farewell for a legendary band, and with Live Nation's Riley O'Connor receiving the Walt Grealis Award, it's set to be a weekend to remember, bringing fans together, across Canada and beyond."

After releasing their final album, the double LP Heaven :x: Hell, this year, Sum 41 will spend the early part of 2025 finishing up their farewell tour in Canada.