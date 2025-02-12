Amy Millan hasn't released a solo album in more than a decade and a half, since 2009's Masters of the Burial, but that's about to change, as the member of the Broken Social Scene and Stars has detailed the new album I Went to Find You. It will be out May 30 through Last Gang Records, and the single "Wire walks" is out now.

In a statement, Millan described the collection as "gentle songs for difficult times. I wanted to make a record for your nervous system." It was co-written with BlackBerry composer Jay McCarrol, and recorded at Lost River studio in Quebec's Laurentian forest. It was engineered by Jace Lasek of the Besnard Lakes, and mixed in part by big-indie producer Peter Katis (Death Cab for Cutie, Interpol, the National).

The album's inspiration traces back to a Dream Serenade performance in which Millan sang with McCarrol, and the blend of their voices reminded Millan of singing with her late father as a child.

Below, watch a video for "Wire walks," a song that alludes to Stars' "Ageless Beauty." Millan said of the song, "I thought when I was younger time would mend all wounds, but I was wrong, it does not. Turns out they stick around! So what I have learned with my sage years is to stop trying to dodge and outrun the hard feelings. Embrace the difficult bits, the footprint that made me what I am. When outrunning isn't working, I might need to lean into what I've always been."



I Went to Find You:

1. Untethered

2. Wire walks

3. Borderline

4. Kiss that summer

5. Make way for waves

6. The overpass

7. Don valley

8. Murmurations

9. lost river diamonds