Next month marks 15 years since a reformed Alice in Chains released Black Gives Way to Blue, and the grunge outfit have announced a vinyl reissue to mark the occasion.

Long out of print since its original release, Black Gives Way to Blue will be reissued September 27 via Craft Recordings.

In addition to standard black vinyl, the album comes back to wax with three limited edition coloured pressings: "Black Widow" (available exclusively through the Alice in Chains store), "Black Smoke" (via the Craft Recordings store), and "Electric Smoke" (available via Revolver).

Black Gives Way to Blue, the band's fourth LP, arrived 14 years after their 1995 self-titled record. It marked Alice in Chains' first album without original vocalist Layne Staley, who died in 2002.

It was also AIC's first album with new vocalist-guitarist William DuVall sharing vocal duties with lead guitarist-vocalist Jerry Cantrell. The title track, a tribute to Staley, features Elton John on piano.

Earlier this year, Alice in Chains reissued their Jar of Flies EP on vinyl with embedded insects.