film streams Archive

The 'Y2K' Trailer Has Fred Durst and Frightening Machines
In its first trailer, new disaster comedy 'Y2K' wonders, what if the computer scare at the turn of the millennium turned out to be real?
In its first trailer, new disaster comedy 'Y2K' wonders, what if the computer scare at the turn of the millennium turned out to be real?
You won't be able to blame Brett for what the Beaches picked out for Amoeba Records's 'What's in My Bag?' segment, as they went full-on
Deaner's back! Everybody's favourite metalhead, Dean Murdoch (Paul Spence), is getting his very own movie with 'Deaner '89' — and Exclaim!
After being forced to cancel shows in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month due to a thwarted terror plot, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour returned
Not to alarm you or anything, but somehow there are only two weeks left of August. How's that summer bucket list of yours coming along? If
Koreless has returned with a new EP. The Welsh producer has shared 'Deceltica' via Young, which you can hear below. Following his
In a time before we (US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and all) were bumpin' that, there was another song called "365" that demanded our
Having signed to Bonsound last month, Ethiopian-born, Canadian-raised rapper Naya Ali has now shared a new song for the label. Produced by
'Only Murders in the Building' has always been a show with impressive star power, and it's probably never shone more dazzlingly bright than
Montreal folk artist Arielle Soucy has shared a double single called "Two Hopeful Songs," which includes new tracks "Future Is Bright"
In continuing to gear up for sophomore album 'No Obligation,' the Linda Lindas have shared a new single with a left-field assist
Canadian Eurodance troupe Love Inc. soundtracked nightclubs around the country (and Electric Circus) in the late '90s with their JUNO Award
We are quite fortunate to be inhabiting the same timeline as Leslie Feist, and she (and Chappell Roan) have been intent on reminding us
The two big chicken interviewers linking up has paved the way for yet another journalistic crossover event. Nardwuar has just shared
It's new magazine issue week over here at Exclaim!, and while we're revelling in the novelty, why not peruse what's new in the CanCon zoo
Since the Killers have spent the entirety of their career reminding us they're from Las Vegas, it's only appropriate that they precede
Over four years on from its announcement, Jeremy Saulnier's 'Rebel Ridge' finally has its first trailer. In the tease of the
If the members of Fucked Up hadn't each already earned themselves the "workhorse" designation before, the group's latest endeavour is sure
Ahead of their self-titled sophomore album, Toronto's Little Junior has shared a music video for "Spit." The video is a snapshot into the
While he remains our lone respite from the swagless, the lighthouse that is Adam Sandler also wants to remind you that a Netflix comedy
Vancouver singer-songwriter Kylie V has a new single and a new record deal. "Lucky Streak" is out now through the artist's new label home
Are you smelling the salt air? The rust on your door? That's August, baby! Canadian artists are ushering in the month with another
Most musicians only get their own film after they've been around for years and released many albums — but Kneecap aren't most musicians
Hollerado's Nixon Boyd has gone solo, as the band's guitarist and occasional singer has shared his debut single, "Every Time We Turn a Corn
Sufferin Mall — the Toronto-based hyperpop project of Yoyo Comay — has unveiled a new single. "Regret" is a Mark Fisher-inspired number
Back in 2018, we were graced with Haley Heynderickx's refreshing indie folk debut LP 'I Need to Start a Garden,' which was named among
Dan Mangan is continuing his 'Being Elsewhere' era by reimagining it as a mixtape. The aptly titled 'Being Elsewhere Mix CD' is coming
Yesterday (July 28), Conan O'Brien closed out the 2024 edition of Newport Folk Festival with a set dubbed "Conan O'Brien & Real Musicians"
You thought 'BRAT' summer was over? Think again! Back in 2021, Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg had something of a song of the summer with their
Céline Dion returned to the stage tonight (July 26) to sing at the Olympic Games in Paris, marking her first public performance since
Gojira became the first heavy music act to perform in an Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday, performing a song of French Revolution
Today's the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics. Will Céline Dion stage an epic comeback? Will she do it (duet) with Lady Gaga? That all
Whitehorse's very own yacht-pop princess Paris Pick returns today with new single "Get My Baby Back," alongside a horror-themed comedic
Grateful Dead and Dead & Company drummer Mickey Hart will examine the role of rhythm in both art and athletics in a new documentary
Toronto's Bria Salmena has been a staple in the local scene and beyond for the better part of the last decade, originally rising to
It's been almost a year since former Exclaim! cover star, Toronto's BAMBII, released the JUNO Award-winning, Polaris short-listed, 2023
To my great delight, earlier this year, Feist popped up on an episode of 'The Bachelor,' a show within a franchise that is a car crash you
Jane's Addiction have returned to form. After the original lineup initially reunited in 2022, guitarist Dave Navarro had to drop off their
Today would have been Steve Albini's 62nd birthday, and to commemorate the late musician and engineer, a group of musical friends and
M. Night Shyamalan has some seriously talented kids. Filmmaker Ishana just made her directorial debut this year, while Saleka is a musician
Alanis Morissette headlined the final night of Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, IL, yesterday (July 21). The fact that 'Pitchfork' was
Matthewdavid has shared a new instrumental beat tape, donating proceeds in support of Palestine. The Leaving Records co-founder's 'Uncleared
Jonah Yano has opened an ambitious new chapter by sharing a 31-minute jazz epic. "The Heavy Loop ( 永劫回帰 )" is out now alongside a video
Are you ready for celebration rock? Just when you thought Japandroids were done and dusted, they're coming back for a farewell album
After following up their 2022 debut album, 'Postcards from the Sun to the Moon,' with last summer's standalone single "Seventh Floor"
Exclaim! named PUP one of five must-see acts at Hamilton's Because Beer Festival 2024 earlier this year — and that was before we knew the
There's no need to stick your dick in a blender to see Phish play live again, as you can now watch them perform from the comfort of your
As Hollerado prepare for a brief reunion to support Tokyo Police Club's final shows, frontman Menno Versteeg has shared his debut solo sing
Back in May, Montreal's Gulfer announced they were calling it quits after releasing the great 'Third Wind' in February. They're playing
Following their recent reveal of reissue plans, Cocteau Twins are celebrating their visual achievements with some recent shares from their