Deaner's back! Everybody's favourite metalhead, Dean Murdoch (Paul Spence), is getting his very own movie with Deaner '89 — and Exclaim! has an exclusive clip from the film.

The origin story reveals how Dean made it, throwing back to the 1980s, as small-town hockey star Deaner runs afoul of a biker gang. Hijinks and slapshots ensue. Get a taste of the metalhead fun in the exclusive clip below.

In a statement, Spence revealed that he didn't learn the full story of his Métis family history until 2010, which inspired Deaner '89. He said, "It seemed like such a natural fit to take some of my father's stories, as well as my own, to create something fun and funny, but that also had some heart and authenticity — where audiences will laugh their asses off, but also learn something about Canada's complicated history."

Deaner '89 hits Canadian cinemas September 6 through Mongrel Media. It was directed by Sam McGlynn.