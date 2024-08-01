Most musicians only get their own film after they've been around for years and released many albums — but Kneecap aren't most musicians. The Belfast rap trio formed in 2017, and their second album, Fine Art, came out back in June. Now, their remarkable career is being chronicled with a fictionalized biopic, simply titled Kneecap — so check out a trailer now before catching it in theatres, where it opens tomorrow (August 2) via Mongrel Media.

Kneecap was directed by Rich Peppiatt, who wrote the script based on a story by him and the rap trio of Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap) and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) — who star as themselves, following in the footsteps of Eminem's semi-autobiographical acting turn in 8 Mile.

Referred to as "a mostly true story," it follows the rise of three rappers rebelling against British rule over Northern Ireland, performing in their Irish language as a way of asserting Irish independence. And, as we can see from the trailer, this comes along with lots of political tension, eccentric comedy and hellraising rap shows.

Earlier this year, the film won the NEXT Audience Award at Sundance 2024. Watch the trailer below.