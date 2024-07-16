film streams Archive

Watch Bikini Kill Make Their Late-Night Debut on 'Colbert'
Bikini Kill played their first-ever late-night show yesterday (July 15), making an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Prolific Edmonton songwriter and producer Jonny Dylan Hughes (a.k.a. BRANCHES, JDH, DJ SLOWSTART) has released his latest single as JONNY
Happy Monday, blokes. Ahead of the release of the "deluxe deluxe" 30th anniversary 'Definitely Maybe' reissue next month, Oasis have shared
Kim Deal has released plenty of legendary music in the past four decades, but she's somehow never shared solo music under her own name
My refrigerator broke yesterday, but I'm staying cool with the latest frosty summer jams from throughout the Canadian music world.These bre
The Beaches are currently on the cover of Exclaim!, and now the fast-rising pop rockers have launched a new single. "Takes One to Know One"
Remember when Katy Perry told her fellow kids to get ready to pop off? That day has finally come for us to pop off to the corporate team
Sabrina Carpenter was the latest guest on 'Hot Ones,' and Sean Evans took the opportunity to talk to her about her love for the Beatles
After having its TIFF debut last year, Elliot Page's 'Close to You' is finally hitting wide release on August 16, and now, we have a trailer
Caribou's Dan Snaith has been tightly nestled in a cloud of new activity as of late: a couple new tracks, some festival appearances, a
Nilüfer Yanya has been laying a solid foundation for September's 'My Method Actor,' sharing its third single "Call It Love" today (July 10)
It's hard to believe that five years have passed since Gerard Way's vision for 'The Umbrella Academy' came to life in the form of a live
Cold Specks, a.k.a. Al Spx, has returned with her first new song since 2017's 'Fool's Paradise.' "How It Feels" also marks her return
The tease for Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' sequel has only amped up since footage was shown at CinemaCon 2024, and now, we have a trailer. Set
In a summer dedicated to brats, gay chaos and, of course, me espresso, there's not much room for sadness. Unless you ask London Grammar, wh
'Futurama' was preemptively renewed for Season 13 and 14 last November, but first, we're due for Season 12, which is due to premiere later
Thermal — the Toronto-based project of Josh McIntyre (Prince Josh, Prince Innocence), Lauren Armstrong, Fox Atticus Martindale, Nate Burley
The Drake/Kendrick feud still isn't over! After the back-and-forth of diss tracks ended with Drake's self-own, Kendrick Lamar has continued
With both Canada Day and Independence Day falling within the past few days, it's been a slow week for new releases — but there are still a
Montreal-based folk-informed hardcore experimentalists Truck Violence have unleashed their debut album, 'Violence,' today via Mothland.
Not only is it a 'Brat' summer, but it's also an "Otaku Girl" summer too. Megan Thee Stallion has never shied away from showing her love
A declaration of independence? On July 4? Groundbreaking. But really, it's such a delight to see Kesha making her first independent release
If you haven't heard, Lana Del Rey has gone country. "The music business is going country. We're going country. It's happening," she said at
Before hitting the road this fall behind recent album 'Hole in My Head,' Laura Jane Grace and her Mississippi Medicals band stopped by NPR
Vancouver's twin alt-pop singer-songwriters Fionn are back with their second single of 2024, "Bad at Being Casual" — out now via 604 Records
In 1996, one man held the power to unite two figureheads of New York hip-hop in JAY-Z and Nas for their first-ever collaboration, and his
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller 'Trap' stars Josh Hartnett as serial killer who attends a concert that's actually a sting operation
Having teased the upcoming 'Bando Stone & the New World,' Donald Glover has now shared a trailer for the film, which he directed, stars
Los Angeles police recently announced that Killer Mike won't face charges following his arrest at the Grammys, and now the incident has
Happy Pride! This weekend marked the end of Pride Month, and queer country icon Orville Peck celebrated by singing the national anthem at
The rollout for Clairo's new album 'Charm' has been decidedly low-key, and that vibe has so far extended to the music too
If you can believe it, it's almost the end of June. Does this mean the gloom will stop persisting? We can only hope! And while I'm not a
In early 1993 Johnny Cash was in limbo, floating between contracts. Unsure of where he was meant to be, he headed into LSI Studios
Toronto songwriter Ben VanBuskirk is back with plans for a new album as Blackout Orchestra. The End of the World is due November 1 via Quic
Vancouver duo Energy Slime are getting ready to unleash their long-time-coming debut album, 'Planet Perfect,' in August. Today, they've
The third season of 'The Bear' hit Disney+ last night, and Eddie Vedder has lent a cover for its soundtrack. The Pearl Jam
Clothesline from Hell — the Toronto-based project of Adam LaFramboise — has shared a new single ahead of his EP, 'Soon We'll All Be Smoking'
Tom Hanks has been on our movie screens for 40 years now, and viewers will soon turn back the clock thanks to Robert Zemeckis's new film
One of the greatest parts of every interview from Nardwuar the Human Serviette is his generosity, offering subjects gifts they undoubtedly
Bloc Party have shared their first new song of the year. "Flirting Again" is a slightly horny, slightly self-depricating track about
Robert Eggers's 'Nosferatu' is among Exclaim!'s Most Anticipated Films of 2024, and its first trailer has now arrived. The preliminary
After introducing new moniker DOVE on "Bi83" last month, the prolific Bicep have returned — this time as CHROMA, the project they announced
Paris Hilton announced 'Infinite Icon' — her first album in 18 years — last month, and now, she's revealed a track from it. The hotel
It's officially summer! Today's the longest day of the year, which, of course, happened to fall on a Friday, so it's not doing much to close
On this, the day of the strawberry full moon, Coldplay have shared the first phase of 'Moon Music' with the previously-teased
Following last month's excellent "Baby Has a Frown," Ouri is back with another new track. For her second single of 2024, she's recruited
Winnipeg singer-songwriter and Exclaim! New Faves alum Cassidy Mann returns today with her first release of 2024: a thoughtful new single
Exclaim! named Parker Finn's 'Smile' among the Best New Horror Films of 2022, and the first trailer for the film's sequel has now arrived
Toronto four-piece Survival Club are introducing themselves to the world of Ontario alt-rock with debut single "Feel Alive." The heaviness
It goes without saying that Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan are both having a bit of a moment right now. For the latter, her star is