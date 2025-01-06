At the Golden Globes last night (January 5), Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara co-presented the award for Best Female Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series, Made for TV Movie. From the moment the pair took the stage, it was inevitable that they should riff on being Canadian — and sure enough, they taught Hollywood all about the most obscure elements of the Canadian entertainment industry.

"Back home, we each have extensive history in award-winning performances. I guess they got stopped at the border," O'Hara said.

Rogen chimed in, "It's stuff you guys haven't heard of. But actually, Catherine won not one but two Golden Antlers for her work as Mama Morissette in The Alanis Morissette Story."

O'Hara then praised Rogen for his "brave, brave Golden Antler win, your turn as young Ryan in Gosling, the Ryan Gosling unauthorized biopic."

They then went on to joke about other awards like the Gilded Gretzky as well as the Beaver — an adult award, because "In Canada, we don't have America's puritanical roots, so pornographic films are as lauded as non-pornographic films." This led to a raunchy riff on Canadian porn films like Pipeline Polly, Log Riders, Sticky Syrup, and of course the Moose Knuckles trilogy. (Moose Knuckles 2: Knuckles Deep is particularly acclaimed.)

Watch Rogen and O'Hara's presentation below. And in case anyone asks — yes, all of these awards and films are 100 percent real.